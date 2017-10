A horror flu season has not stopped Ambulance Victoria response times improving to their best result in eight years.

Despite a horror flu season putting extra strain on the health system, Victoria's paramedics are still getting to patients quicker than before.

Ambulances got to code one call outs within the target 15 minutes 79.5 per cent of the time - the best first quarter performance in eight years.

"Our reforms and investment means ambulances response times continue to improve despite big increases in call-outs," Health Minister Jill Hennessy said on Wednesday.