A Liberal MP who could hold a vital vote for Victoria's assisted dying laws says he won't support them in their current form.

The government bill has attracted about 20 votes in the upper house, where it needs 21 to pass.

Simon Ramsay says he is meeting with Ministerial Advisory Board Chairman Brian Owler on Wednesday to discuss "areas of concern" and amendments he's interested in pursuing.