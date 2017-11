Victoria's consumer affairs minister Marlene Kairouz has apologised for telling residents to shut their doors to Irish people in a warning against scammers.

Consumer Affairs Minister Marlene Kairouz on Monday said during an awareness campaign launch about scammers and dodgy tradespeople "if anybody knocks on your door that has an Irish accent, automatically ask them to leave".

A day later, Ms Kairouz apologised for her "poor choice of words" and for offending people with Irish heritage.