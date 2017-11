Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan has delivered a historic formal apology to West Australians who received past criminal convictions for homosexual acts.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has delivered a formal apology in parliament to West Australians who have criminal convictions for homosexual acts based on now defunct laws.

Mr McGowan said he was sorry for those "past unjust laws" and was seeking to "right the wrongs of the past" for an estimated 200 to 300 people affected and who still have criminal records.

The government will also introduce legislation on Wednesday to expunge those old homosexual convictions.