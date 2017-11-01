Australia's winter crop is expected to be 41 per cent below what it was in 2016/17 because of sustained dry weather, says agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank.
Rabobank says a repeat of last year's record grain production is unrealistic, but it is hoped that the crop will come in around the five-year average.
Rabobank is forecasting a national grain crop of 35 million tonnes for 2017/18, which is about 24 million tonnes below last year's record production and eight million tonnes below the five-year average.