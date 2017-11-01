Dry weather is likely to have cut Australia's winter crop by 41 per cent, according to the latest forecast from Rabobank.

Australia's winter crop is expected to be 41 per cent below what it was in 2016/17 because of sustained dry weather, says agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank.

Rabobank says a repeat of last year's record grain production is unrealistic, but it is hoped that the crop will come in around the five-year average.

Rabobank is forecasting a national grain crop of 35 million tonnes for 2017/18, which is about 24 million tonnes below last year's record production and eight million tonnes below the five-year average.