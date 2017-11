Victorian paceman Peter Siddle says he's fully fit and ready to press his claims for a return to Australia's Test team.

Siddle, 32, broke down with a back injury in his 62nd Test match against South Africa in Perth in November last year and hasn't featured at international level since.

But the paceman has returned to full fitness and will get his next chance to impress when his Victoria side take on South Australia in the second round of the Sheffield Shield at the MCG on Saturday.