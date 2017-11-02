It's been an amazing day for Houston Astros player Carlos Correa - he won the World Series and got engaged.

Not content with winning his first World Series on Wednesday, Houston Astros short stop Carlos Correa dropped to one knee to propose to his girlfriend during a live television interview.

Moments after the Astros won their first title at Dodger Stadium by beating the LA Dodgers 5-1 in Game Seven, the 23-year-old Puerto Rican said he was "ready to take another big step" in his life.

"Daniella Rodriguez, will you make me the happiest man in the world? Will you marry me?" he asked the former Miss Texas, who covered her face with her hands in shock and said, "Yes".

Fans cheered as Correa slid the diamond ring onto her finger.

"He had been so focused on the game," Rodriguez said.

"All he ever talked about was winning the World Series, so I never really thought something like this would be on his mind, so when it all went down, I was just shocked."