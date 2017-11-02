Donald Trump's push to axe the US visa lottery program after the New York terror attack could have a big impact on Australians, Peter Dutton says.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton concedes scrapping the US green card lottery could have a big impact on Australians wanting to work and holiday in America.

But he's defended US President Donald Trump's push to end the visa lottery scheme, despite more than 20,000 Australians applying each year.

"The Americans will do what is in their international interests and we will work closely with the United States sharing intelligence information around the clock," Mr Dutton told the Nine Network on Thursday.

Mr Trump is demanding the green card lottery be scrapped after it emerged Sayfullo Saipov, the 29-year-old suspect behind the New York terror attack, was admitted to the US under the program.

"The president reflects of the view of the American people in that they want to make sure people coming to their country are the right people," Mr Dutton said.

"That is, people going to abide by the law, adhere to American values and make sure that they don't pose a threat. They are similar policy settings that we have got here."