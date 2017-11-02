Ash Barty has secured a spot in Zhuhai's WTA Elite Trophy semi-finals after an impressive 6-3 6-4 defeat of former world No.1 Angelique Kerber.

Barty backed up Wednesday's commanding victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova with a 6-3 6-4 defeat of the German at the season-ending round robin event in Zhuhai, China.

Such was her dominance in her tournament debut, Barty only needed to win one set on Thursday against Kerber to seal a semi-final berth as her group's top player.

The Australian sewed that up in 30 minutes with another dominant serving display. At one point, she won 15 consecutive points on serve.

And after a brief fightback from Kerber in the second set, the world No.20 again found her rhythm on serve to prevail in just 71 minutes.

Barty served 11 aces and won 74 per cent of points on her first serve in a confident display that belied her status as the youngest in the 12-player field.

The tournament features the 12 next-best ranked players who didn't qualify for Singapore's eight-player WTA Finals.

The other semi-finalists will be decided over the next two days.