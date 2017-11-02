Blues legend Carlos Spencer has been confirmed as a squad member for the Auckland-based Super Rugby franchise at February's Brisbane Global Rugby Tens.

The Blues have confirmed a wildcard for their squad for next year's Brisbane Global Rugby Tens - 42-year-old former first-five and club legend Carlos Spencer.

Spencer - who played 35 tests for the All Blacks and is regarded as the Blues' best ever No 10, winning three titles with them between 1996 and 2005 - is in the squad as a "wildcard player".

He said he was excited about putting the jersey on again and hopefully inspiring the Blues' young players to bring home the trophy.

The Brisbane Global Rugby Tens will be held at Suncorp Stadium on February 9 and 10.