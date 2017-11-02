Boral has posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings at its Australian business, but has suffered a hit from two major hurricanes in North America.

Building materials company Boral now expects better-than-anticipated high single-digit earnings growth from its Australian business for the full year, after strong construction activity in NSW and Queensland helped lift first quarter-earnings.

However, it took a hit of between $US5 million and $US10 million in its newly formed North America division due to two major hurricanes there, managing director Mike Kane told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

The company still expects significant earnings growth this year from Boral North America due to the first full-year contribution from the Headwaters acquisition, delivery of targeted $US30-35 million synergies and market growth, he said.