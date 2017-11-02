Ex-All Blacks player Carlos Spencer is to play at the Brisbane Global 10s for the Blues at age 42. (AAP)

Ex-All Blacks star Carlos Spencer is to play at the Brisbane Global 10s for the Blues at age 42.

Former All Blacks playmaker Carlos Spencer is to play for the Auckland Blues in next year's Brisbane Global 10s tournament at the age of 42.

A veteran of 35 Tests, the mercurial Spencer won three Super Rugby titles with the Blues before heading overseas.

He turned to coaching and he will come out of retirement to appear in Brisbane as a "wildcard" player.

"I'm excited about pulling on the jersey and playing with a bunch of youngsters and inspiring these guys to bring home that trophy," Spencer said.