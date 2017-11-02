A Colombian court has accepted Australian drug mule Cassie Sainsbury's plea deal, sentencing her to six years jail time.

A Bogota court was told last October that both the prosecution and defence had agreed to the deal.

Sainsbury could be released after just 18 months, with time already served and good behaviour taken into account.

Sainsbury was facing 30 years in jail after she was caught trying to fly out of Bogota's El Dorado International Airport in April with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine stuffed into 18 headphones hidden in her luggage, following a tip-off from the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

An earlier plea deal was rejected in August.