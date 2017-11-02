General view of the Australian High Court in Canberra (AAP)

Four new senators from the Greens, Nationals and One Nation will be able to be sworn in when the Senate resumes its sittings on November 13.

The names of four new senators to replace those disqualified by the High Court over their dual citizenship will be known on November 10.

The High Court on Thursday directed the electoral commission to run special counts to replace Larissa Waters, Scott Ludlam, Malcolm Roberts and Fiona Nash next Monday and file the results on Tuesday.

A hearing to announce the names of the new senators will be held on November 10.