The names of four new senators to replace those disqualified by the High Court over their dual citizenship will be known on November 10.
The High Court on Thursday directed the electoral commission to run special counts to replace Larissa Waters, Scott Ludlam, Malcolm Roberts and Fiona Nash next Monday and file the results on Tuesday.
A hearing to announce the names of the new senators will be held on November 10.
