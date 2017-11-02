All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says northern-hemisphere clubs should support the Barbarians' concept for the well being of rugby.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says European club bosses have the biggest part to play if the Barbarians concept is to live on and thrive.

He was surprised but not complaining after Barbarians coach Robbie Deans unveiled 13 Kiwis in his squad for the tour match at Twickenham.

Hansen described Saturday's clash as ideal for long-term planning, pitting together a host of fringe World Cup contenders in both teams.

He said playing on the famous London turf, in front of crowd likely to exceed 70,000, would benefit players on both teams.

However, attracting just one northern-hemisphere player - Italian flanker Simone Favaro - has taken some gloss off what is supposed to be a celebration of the international game.

Hansen says it is an indictment of the European club competitions when players can't be spared for the invitation team in a match which falls outside the international window.

"It's about whether they want to support the concept," Hansen said.

"They (clubs) will have players that aren't doing anything. They carry squads of 38-40 so you should be able to flesh someone out."

Hansen repeated his desire for a global calendar, which had been addressed this year by World Rugby, with some small gains made.

The future of British and Irish Lions tours is under a cloud for a similar reason, with English club bosses unhappy at having to release players for so long.

Meanwhile, Hansen expects those supporters not excited by a virtual all-New Zealand clash this weekend will be outnumbered at Twickenham.

"We're pretty excited and 70,000 people certainly don't think it's lost its mystique," he said.

"And this will be a tough game. It will be like a New Zealand trial."