Key moments from day five of the campaign for the November 25 Queensland election.

WHERE THE LEADERS CAMPAIGNED:

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: Took the bus from Rockhampton to Keppel then flew to Bundaberg and visited the marginal seat of Burnett.

* Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls: Finally in possession of a campaign plane, flew to Townsville and also stopped in the hotly contested electorate of Burdekin.

--

WHAT LABOR TALKED ABOUT:

* Ms Palaszczuk brushed off Labor leadership questions if she loses election and spruiked the party's commitment to boosting jobs in central Queensland.

"I'm in it to win it, and I'm fighting every day to create jobs that Queenslanders need for the future," she said.

--

WHAT THE LNP TALKED ABOUT:

* Mr Nicholls targeted law and order in north Queensland, pledging to trial a six-month curfew on Townsville's youth, give officers greater powers during pursuits and provide a police helicopter.

"The Townsville community is crying out for action and leadership on this issue and is sick to death of these young criminals running amok with impunity," he said.

--

WHAT MADE NEWS:

* Critics slammed LNP's proposed Townsville curfew as "lazy" policy that would pipeline indigenous children into the prison system.

* The premier said it was "ridiculous" there was speculation that Health Minister and friend Cameron Dick was eyeing the party's leadership if Labor lost the election.

* Keppel MP Brittany Lauga is doing her best to keep her marginal seat in Labor's hands, campaigning two weeks after giving birth to a baby girl