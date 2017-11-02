England are expected to dominate their two-day tour match against an inexperienced WA side at the WACA Ground, starting on Saturday.

England paceman Steven Finn insists his team aren't worried that their upcoming tour match against a baby-faced WA XI outfit will be too easy.

With the Warriors' best players tied up with Sheffield Shield duties, England will face a WA XI squad littered with youngsters in a two-day tour match, starting at the WACA Ground on Saturday.

Only two players in the squad have Shield experience - captain Nathan Coulter-Nile, and allrounder Will Bosisto.

The only reason Coulter-Nile was released to play in the tour match was to reduce his workload.

England have three warm-up matches before the first Test begins at the Gabba on November 23.

After taking on the WA XI side, England face a Cricket Australia XI side in Adelaide and Townsville. Both those matches against the CA XI are four-day games.

England's Test line-up is far from settled, meaning extra importance will be placed on the tour games.

James Vince is slated to slot in at No.3 but will need to prove his worth first, while Gary Ballance and Dawid Malan appear to be in a two-way fight to lock down one of the other vacant batting spots.

England also need to decide on a replacement for star allrounder Ben Stokes, who appears set to miss at least the first part of the series following his involvement in a late-night incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

Finn is among a group of bowlers trying to force their way into the XI.

England are still getting acclimatised to Australian conditions after landing in Perth on Sunday, and Finn said he wasn't concerned by the inexperienced nature of the WA XI outfit.

"Even if we were playing a grade team, they would be baying for our blood when it comes to playing this first game," Finn said.

"We are looking forward to getting into the tour. Things are going to build nicely as we go through the warm-up games."

Finn was part of the England squad that won the Ashes in Australia in 2010/11.

He said one of the biggest challenges of playing in Australia was handling the intense heat, but he backed the group to produce the goods.

"I think you have to be relentless," Finn said.

"You have to be prepared to sit in for periods, because the wickets can get flat.

"It's about trying to get the ball to move sideways, which when we've won here in the past is something we did very well - looking after the ball and making the most of it when it was doing something.

"And being as patient as you possibly can."

WA XI Tour Match squad: Nathan Coulter-Nile (capt), Will Bosisto, Jake Carder, Tim David, Kyle Gardiner, Aaron Hardie, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Hobson, Calum How, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Mark Turner.