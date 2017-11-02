The Houston Astros' George Springer has been named the MVP of the World Series. (AAP)

George Springer was awarded the Most Valuable Player in the World Series after the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

George Springer hit so many home runs, he was a clear pick for World Series MVP.

He often was the Most Vocal Person, too - and that might be the most remarkable part of his story.

Springer hammered his way to the award, scoring on Wednesday night to help the Astros to their first championship with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7.

"The wildness of this series, the wackiness of this series, the emotional ups and downs, being able to play in this is something that I will never, ever forget, even if this is the only time I will ever get here," he said.

He hit a record-tying five home runs, including shots in each of the final four games, and celebrated by hollering around the bases.

Many years ago, that type of trip would've been hard to believe.

As a kid, Springer stuttered so severely that he frequently fell silent, unless he was around his family or close friends.

Over time, he's improved so much that he graciously grants interviews, even on national television, and never seems to shy away from the spotlight.

"I hope there's somebody somewhere out there that is impacted and can learn to just go be who you are and not let any stage or any place stop you," he said last week.

On baseball's big stage, the Dodgers couldn't stop him.

Springer tied with Reggie Jackson (1977) and Chase Utley (2009) for the most home runs in a World Series.

In the second inning on Wednesday, his two-run homer made it 5-0.

"I just remember swinging and hearing the sound of the bat, and I knew it was a good sound. And then I saw the flight of the ball. And I got to first base and I rounded third, and got home and that's a crazy feeling," he said.

"It's a very surreal feeling because this is Game 7. This is what you dream of as a kid. And for that to happen is indescribable."