Alexander Zverev slumped to a surprising second round loss at the Paris Masters.

Germany's Alexander Zverev was knocked out in the Paris Masters second round when he slumped to a 3-6 6-2 6-2 defeat at the hands of Dutch journeyman Robin Haase.

The fourth seed, who has already booked his ticket for the season-ending ATP Tour finals in London, lost his way in the match after Haase levelled at one-set all.

The 20-year-old Zverev converted his only break point in the first set to take the lead while Haase wasted six break chances.

But Haase played a bit tighter in the second set and it was enough to unsettle Zverev, who never threatened again in an almost empty AccorHotels Arena.