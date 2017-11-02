Illawarra coach Rob Beveridge is desperate to turn around the Hawks' high turnover rate in the NBL. (AAP)

Illawarra coach Rob Beveridge is focusing on reducing the high turnover count of his star players as the Hawks battle to climb off the bottom of the NBL ladder.

Struggling Illawarra have gone from having the safest to the sloppiest hands in the NBL and it's their best players who are most guilty.

The Hawks enter round five sitting last on the ladder with a 1-5 record and face a road double against Brisbane on Friday and Sydney two days later.

They boast two of the league's top-four pointscorers in imports Rotnei Clark (18.5 ppg) and Demitrius Conger (17.8 ppg), but both are also among the major contributors to the Hawks' league-leading turnover count.

Clarke and Conger are the fourth and fifth-worst offenders in the individual turnovers category, which is headed by teammate and star big man AJ Ogilvy.

"Over the last two years with this team, we've been the number one team for the least amount of turnovers," Hawks' coach Rob Beveridge told AAP.

"At the moment, we're leading the league in turnovers and we've got three of our best players in the top five and we're trying to address that."

The Hawks are battling to deal with a strange draw which has them playing away for nine of their first 11 games and then having seven-straight home fixtures.

"You've got to be very, very good on the road if you're going to win a game - it's as simple as that," Beveridge said.

"We're just too inconsistent to get that done at this stage and, hopefully this week, we can turn it around.

"Tough times right now and just doing our very, very best to try and keep our nose above the water.

"We've just got to get out of this funk. Once we get our mojo back, I think we can be pretty good."

Beveridge demonstrated his ability last season to turn a team's fortunes around.

The Hawks made the grand-final series despite being 1-4 and 2-5.

Beveridge is more worried about criticism of those around him than himself.

"There's no question there's a lot of pressure there. It hurts me more with the way that my family and players get treated rather than me," Beveridge said.

"Because I do actually have a thick skin; I've got red hair, freckles and I'm fat. I can handle personal attacks to me."