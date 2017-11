Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has spoken about Jarryd Hayne's reported desire to leave Gold Coast and move to Sydney.

Hayne, who comes off contract at the end of 2018, is said to be keen to part company with the Titans earlier, according to News Corp.

"I think he's let the Titans down if he leaves the club. He hasn't played well enough to do that," Meninga said before the Kangaroos' captain's run in Canberra.