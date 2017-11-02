Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood, who has recovered from a side strain, says England's opening tour game will be no walk in the park.

Josh Hazlewood hopes England are scarred by their first Ashes tune-up, backing Nathan Coulter-Nile to strike some early blows against the tourists' inexperienced batsmen.

Joe Root's side will have their first hit of the tour in a two-day game that starts on Saturday, with express paceman Coulter-Nile a surprise inclusion among the local XI.

Hazlewood says pace aces Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins can spark collapses and strike fear into the opposition in the five-Test series that starts on November 23.