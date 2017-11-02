Fit-again paceman Josh Hazlewood (R) says he can play all five Ashes Tests against England. (AAP)

Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood says he's capable of playing all five Tests against England despite sub-optimal preparation because of a side strain.

Having played all six Tests during the past two summers, Josh Hazlewood can't see any reason he won't be able to feature in every chapter of the Ashes series.

The most-resilient member of Australia's pace attack in recent years enters this season as the least fit, after returning from this year's tour of Bangladesh because of a side strain.

Before that setback, Hazlewood played every Test for Australia since the start of the 2015-16 home season.

The right-armer, bowling 10 overs last weekend in grade cricket, will ramp it up when NSW's Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia starts on Saturday in Sydney.

Hazlewood is adamant he will be fit to face England in the Ashes opener that starts in three weeks plus the ensuing four Tests.

"Absolutely - the last two summers, we've had six Tests and a handful of one-dayers," he told reporters on Thursday at the SCG.

"So pretty confident in the body that I can get through those games and get through another summer.

"It's a good build-up: two Shield games before the first Test."

Hazlewood declared he was close to full fitness.

"It (the side) feels really good," he said.

"It's just gotten better every session from when I started bowling, probably four or five weeks ago."

Unlike Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Hazlewood is set to feature in the third round of the Shield. The 26-year-old isn't worried about playing a week out from the first Test.

"Ideally, you'd probably want to play it the same as Mitch and Pat (rest after two rounds) ... but I don't see it as much of a big deal," he said, noting it just meant fewer overs in the nets before the first Test.

The Shield game at Hurstville Oval, a postage-stamp ground in suburban Sydney, will also present Hazlewood with challenges as he attempts to find form and fitness in a hurry.

Shaun Marsh and Hilton Cartwright are among WA's Ashes aspirants looking to impress selectors, while short boundaries will work in the batsmen's favour.

"Hopefully, there's a bit of pace in it ... a little bit of grass on the wicket," Hazlewood said.