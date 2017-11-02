Signout
  General view of the Australian High Court in Canberra
The High Court will instruct on how Scott Ludlam, Larissa Waters, Fiona Nash and Malcolm Roberts are replaced
By
Myles Morgan

59 MINS AGO 

Special recounts of the 2016 election result could be imminent as the High Court decides on how to replace  senators who were disqualified because of their dual citizenship status.

High Court Justice Stephen Gageler will give instructions to the Australian Electoral Commission on the replacement process in Canberra on Thursday morning.

Former Deputy Nationals Leader Fiona Nash, Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, as well as One Nation's Malcolm Roberts were all disqualified by the High Court last week.

It means four new senators will enter Parliament and will likely be decided by a special recount.

NSW Liberal candidate Hollie Hughes, who recently resigned from the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, is expected to replace Ms Nash.

Disability advocate Jordan Steele-John and former Democrats Leader Andrew Bartlett will likely replace Mr Ludlam and Ms Waters.

Malcolm Roberts' former seat is expected to be filled by One Nation candidate Fraser Anning, who recently had bankruptcy proceedings against him dropped.

