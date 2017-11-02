Melbourne United have scored an 87-65 home NBL win over Cairns to reignite their season. (AAP)

Melbourne United have snapped a three-match NBL losing streak, with Casper Ware and Chris Goulding inspiring a 22-point win over Cairns.

Melbourne United have reignited their NBL season with a crushing 87-65 home win over Cairns.

Looking to bounce back from three-consecutive losses, United's talented backcourt of Casper Ware and Chris Goulding combined on Thursday night for 11 three-pointers and a total of 56 points.

Promise to show more assertiveness in attack, Ware led all scorers with 26 points, while Goulding hit six triples on his way to 20 points at Hisense Arena.

United twice shot out to a double-digit lead in the first half but the Taipans kept edging back.

The home side ultimately scored 12 unanswered points in the third quarter to decide the contest.

Centre Josh Boone left the court with six minutes left in the half after appearing to twist his knee.

But United responded with 11 straight points and blew Cairns away in the second half.

Taipans import Michael Carrera finished with 19 points. Damon Heuir (10) was the only other Taipan to finish in double figures.

United found their shooting touch early with six three-pointers helping establish a 14-point lead, Ware and Goulding combining for 16 points in the opening term.

Damon Heuir and Mitch McCarron helped the Taipans cut the margin to eight heading into the second period and a triple from Stephen Weigh put the visitors down 33-30.

But with Boone limping to the bench and Cairns pulling to within five points, Ware's third triple of the night triggered an 11-0 scoring burst that finished with a Kyle Adnam steal and assist for Goulding to nail the three and a 48-36 lead at the main break.

Boone returned to start the second half and scored United's first basket but Cairns again narrowed the lead to eight points.

But Ware kick-started another United run with a big three-pointer and Goulding's back-to-back triples blew out the lead to 19 points.

Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman was pleased with United's defensive effort after restricting Cairns to 65 points for the match.

"We talked about doing some things differently," Vickerman said.

"Some things that we saw that were good in the fourth quarter up in Brisbane (last week) and we played with a desperation at that end tonight."

Cairns coach Aaron Fearne said the Taipans were struggling in attack.

"I think we did some things defensively that really stifled them a bit but Chris and Casper shot the crap out of it and made some tough shots."

On Saturday, Melbourne host the Adelaide 36ers. The Taipans head home for a match-up that night with the New Zealand Breakers.