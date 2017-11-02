The consumer watchdog will undertake a public inquiry into NBN Co's service standards to retailers, following an increase in user complaints.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Thursday said the year-long inquiry will also consider whether regulation is required to improve the consumer's experience.

"One of the main focuses of our inquiry will be whether there are appropriate incentives for NBN Co to remedy service failures, along with the adequacy of compensation available to wholesale customers, to ensure consumers in turn are provided appropriate redress when things go wrong," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.