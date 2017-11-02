Composite image: Donald Trump Jr, the photo he posted of his daughter and author JK Rowling (AAP, Twitter)

Donald Trump Jr has been mocked by author J.K. Rowling after he posted a photo on Twitter of his daughter with a message about sharing and socialism.

The elder son of the US president posted the image of his daughter Chloe holding a bucket full of candy.

The caption read: "I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism." [sic]

The tweet gathered 73,000 comments in less than 24 hours, including one from J.K. Rowling - the author of the Harry Potter series - who mocked Trump Jr's inherited wealth.

"Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she's smarter than all the other kids," Rowling wrote.

There were several more tweets mocking Trump Jr's photo.

There were also messages of support for Trump Jr's decision to teach his daughter a valuable lesson.

"Imagine thinking that teaching your child to share is bad," one wrote.

"Let me fix that for you... "Give some of the free candy she got to children who couldn't go out to get free candy," another wrote.

US President Donald Trump began his fortune when he built on his father's success in real estate.

