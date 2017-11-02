Company directors are growing increasingly optimistic about business conditions, thanks to confidence in the strength of Australia's economy.

Company directors are growing increasingly optimistic about jobs and wages growth, though soaring energy prices are a key concern.

Board members are more confident in the strength of the Australian economy than they've been since 2011, and sentiment around the US and European economies has recovered from their concerns about Brexit and the election of US President Donald Trump, an Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) survey shows.

AICD chairman Elizabeth Proust said strong employment figures, with unemployment at 5.5 per cent in September and jobs growth at its highest annual rate since April 2008, are boosting confidence.

Almost 60 per cent of the 973 directors surveyed said they expect their business to expand over the coming year.

"The fact that directors are so confident about employment and wages growth over the coming 12 months suggests the economy may be turning a corner after a sustained period of flat wage growth and investment," Ms Proust said.

The latest reading of the AICD director sentiment index is its highest level since the survey's inception in 2011, and for the first time indicates an overall optimistic viewpoint, rather than pessimistic.

Directors rated electricity prices and energy policy as the major economic challenges facing businesses, followed by the need to improve the tax system.

AICD chief executive Angus Armour said 58 per cent of directors nominated energy policy as a priority for the short term, up from 48 per cent in the prior six months.

"Directors clearly feel the current impasse over energy policy is holding us back, but in the long term, infrastructure remains the big ticket item to grow productivity and prosperity," Mr Armour said.

DIRECTOR SENTIMENT HITS A RECORD HIGH:

* Sentiment index at 0.9 points, up from minus 10.2 points six months ago

* 57 pct of directors expect their business to expand in coming year

* 58 pct nominate energy policy as a priority for govt

Source: AICD Director Sentiment Index