Barnaby Joyce says a referendum is needed to fix citizenship problems for Australian-born people. (AAP)

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce says there is popular support for a change to the constitution in regard to MP eligibility.

Barnaby Joyce says the constitution should be changed to ensure all Australian-born people who don't actively seek other citizenship can legally run for parliament.

The former deputy prime minister is fighting a by-election in his NSW seat of New England after the High Court disqualified him from parliament over his New Zealand citizenship by descent.

Mr Joyce said there was a clear view in his electorate that a referendum was needed to change section 44 of the constitution.

Asked how the change would work, he told Sky News on Thursday: "If you are born in Australia you are an Australian, unless you took active measures to become a citizen of somewhere else."

"It's a very hard argument to argue against."

He said the government should hold at the same time a referendum on indigenous recognition in the constitution.

"Get it all done in one fell swoop."