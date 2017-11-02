Michael Jackson's daughter Paris is "ecstatic" to be among the celebrities at the 2017 Melbourne Cup on her first Australian visit.

The 19-year-old US-based model and activist will be a guest of Myer and the Victorian Racing Club on Cup day.

Jackson, the second child and only daughter of the pop artist who died in 2009, said she is eager to experience the race that stops a nation.

"I wasn't familiar with the Melbourne Cup Carnival before the opportunity came up to attend this year, but once it was brought to my attention, I asked my Aussie friends about it and heard so many incredible things," she said in a statement on Thursday.

"I couldn't be more ecstatic to tune in and connect to one of the most high frequency and gorgeous regions on the planet."

While Jackson and her two brothers were raised solely by their father at his Neverland ranch in California, her mother Debbie Rowe is of Australian descent.

Rowe and Jackson even wed in Sydney in 1996.

"It's always been a dream of mine to visit Australia. It's one of the most beautiful places that I've seen," Jackson said.

With more than two million Instagram followers, Myer is banking on Jackson to capture the attention and dollars of the lucrative youth market.

Myer's Michael Scott said Jackson was perfectly placed to represent the department store.

"Paris has an iconic, bold and eclectic sense of style. She is a breath of fresh air in the fashion world and we can't wait to welcome her into the Myer Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day," he said.

It is tipped that she will be wearing a custom Alex Perry outfit on the day.