Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will campaign in Rockhampton on Thursday hoping to secure Labor support and head off One Nation.

Ms Palaszczuk will start the day with an appearance on local radio before holding a media event in the area, which was hit hard by flooding from tropical cyclone Debbie earlier this year.

The seat of Rockhampton itself is usually a very safe Labor area, but the resignation of former Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne has left it vulnerable to encroachment by One Nation.

It was also the scene of a factional brawl over Mr Byrne's replacement, with the premier endorsing Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow for the spot, while the Old Guard to which Mr Byrne belonged put forward a candidate who was disqualified on a technicality.

Eventually the Old Guard's Barry O'Rourke was preselected for the seat, which Ms Palaszczuk this week described as "the best of both worlds" because it would allow Ms Strelow to remain mayor.

Labor is also facing a push by the LNP and One Nation for the nearby seat of Keppel, held by Labor's Brittany Lauga, who is on the campaign trail despite having given birth to a baby girl less than a fortnight ago.

Ms Palaszczuk on Wednesday announced a $134 million tourism boost package, $25 million of which has been earmarked to restore facilities on Great Keppel Island in the Keppel electorate.

The state election will be held on November 25.