Politicians are known for kissing babies on the campaign trail, but Labor's Brittany Lauga has turned it into a BYO affair, taking two-week-old daughter Odette with her on the hustings.

The baby girl almost stole the show when the Member for Keppel joined Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for a campaign event in her seat on Thursday, decked out in a special vest for the occasion.

Ms Lauga has known for a while the election could coincide with Odette's arrival.

"I've been prepared for the state election for a long time and I knew being pregnant it could coincide, so I'm ready and raring to go and hit the campaign trail," she told reporters.

Ms Lauga erred on the side of discretion when asked whether dealing with her newborn was easier than dealing with dummy-spits from MPs in state parliament.

"A newborn baby is something very different, but it's a very enjoyable experience. It's a whole new world but it's very rewarding at the same time."

Ms Lauga, 31, is one of state parliament's youngest members, and has previously said she hopes to show women don't have to give up their careers because they have a child.

Labor is facing a push by One Nation and the LNP for Keppel, which Ms Lauga holds with a margin of 4.1 per cent under the new boundaries.

"Look it is very concerning, but we've known for quite some time that a vote for Tim Nicholls and the LNP is a vote for One Nation," she said.