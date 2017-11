WA batsman Hilton Cartwright averages more than 50 in first-class cricket, and Warriors coach Justin Langer says the 25-year-old deserves to play in the Ashes.

Test great Justin Langer says WA batsman Hilton Cartwright deserves to be the frontrunner to bat at No.6 for Australia during the upcoming Ashes series.

Cartwright will battle it out with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Kurtis Patterson, Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson and Moises Henriques to land the vacant No.6 spot.

Langer, who coaches WA, said Cartwright's first-class average of 50.80 is proof he deserves first crack at the No.6 spot during the Ashes.