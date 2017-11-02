LNP leader Tim Nicholls has pledged to trial a curfew for youth in Townsville if he wins government. (AAP)

The LNP has taken its Queensland election campaign to Townsville where it promises to tackle rising crime rates.

The Liberal National Party is targeting law-and-order issues in north Queensland to show it will crack down on rising crime rates if it wins the November 25 state election.

A police helicopter based in Townsville, a 12-month trial giving officers greater powers during pursuits and a controversial child curfew trial have been promised.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls announced his north Queensland law and order strategy during his first campaign trip outside the state's southeast.

The $25.9 million North Queensland Crime Action Plan proposes a year-long trial that would give Townsville police more powers in a pursuit resulting from car theft and hooning offences, and a rapid action patrol police squad based in Cairns.

If effective, the new pursuit policy would be rolled out to other regions identified by Queensland Police.

Under the plan, a police helicopter would be permanently stationed in Townsville and shared with officers in Cairns, at a cost of $10 million over four years.

The measures are part of a wider plan to reduce crime in both cities, including an early intervention youth rehabilitation program for at risk kids in the state's north and trialling the curfew for children under 16 caught roaming the streets of Townsville.

The $1.3 million, six-month curfew trial would see children being collected by police and kept at emergency accommodation shelters until they could be safely returned to their parents.

The shelter will be staffed with a counsellor and nurse to ensure the wellbeing of the child, while ensuring the community is protected, Mr Nicholls said.

He said many US cities and Perth's entertainment precinct of Northbridge had curfews, as well as Iceland, which now had "some of the world's cleanest-living teens".

Mr Nicholls said he would also work with the federal government to freeze the welfare payments of parents whose children are behind bars.

"The Townsville community is crying out for action and leadership on this issue and is sick to death of these young criminals running amok with impunity," he said in a statement.

But Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath has slammed the curfew as a "lazy policy".