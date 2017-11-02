Australian golfer Marc Leishman will play in the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast. (AAP)

Australian golf star Marc Leishman will join Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott at the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast.

Marc Leishman, favourite to be named Australia's best golfer of the year, will play the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast.

The world No.13 says attending the awards ceremony for the Greg Norman Medal, which he's tipped to win, is among his motivations to return to Australia for the PGA tournament that begins on November 30.

He'll join world No. 12 Sergio Garcia, fellow Australians Adam Scott and Cameron Smith, defending champion Harold Varner III and Jonas Blixt at Royal Pines.

It will be the 34-year-old's fourth time teeing it up at the Gold Coast course, with his best result a tie for 11th place in 2013 and 2014.

Leishman has won two events on the PGA Tour this year, the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and the BMW Championship in September.

He has also recorded another five top-10 finishes and represented the International Team at the President's Cup.

Leishman, from Warrnambool in southwest Victoria, said it has been an "exceptional year".

The winner of the Greg Norman Medal will be announced at Royal Pines on November 28.

Jason Day claimed the honour, established in 2015 to celebrate the best Australian golfer on the world stage each year, in 2015 and 2016.