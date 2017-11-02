Treasurer Scott Morrison will introduce a new lending regime where good borrowers can demand a better deal.

Treasurer Scott Morrison wants banks and other lenders to compete for the best customers armed with a new tool that will rank the best behaved borrowers.

The federal government will introduce a mandatory comprehensive credit reporting regime from July 1 next year.

That's opposed to negative credit reporting that dominated the lending landscape for decades and where people were docked points for any negative spots on their credit history.

Mr Morrison will tell a FinTech conference in Melbourne on Thursday the new regime, which stemmed from the 2014 financial system review, should lead to one thing.

"A better deal on your mortgage, your personal loan or business loan," he will say.

If borrowers have a good credit history - are paying down the mortgage, haven't missed a payment on a car loan and credit cards are under control - they will be able to demand a better deal on their interest rates or be able to shop around.

"Small business owners can spend less on financing costs and more on investment in business growth," he will say.

He says digital disruption is empowering the customer, driving down cost and increasing speed and efficiency.

It's not just about allowing small players to compete with big players on the same pitch.

"Or building a FinTech company with the sole purpose of being bought out by a bank and walking away with a cheque," he will say.

The number of FinTech start-ups in Australia increased from less that 100 in 2014 to 579 companies in July 2017, representing a broad spectrum of innovation - from payments and digital currencies to credit, data and analytics and personal finance management.

For example, Sydney-based lender Prospa dishes out loans between of $5000 and $250,000 to small businesses and is worth $450 million with 12,000 customers and "growing at warp speed".

"These are the type of innovative, nimble businesses that are providing real competition to the traditional banking pillars," he will say.