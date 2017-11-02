Signout
A shooting at a Walmart store in Colorado on Wednesday evening has resulted in multiple casualties, police said.
Source:
AFP - SBS Wires
16 MINS AGO  UPDATED JUST NOW

"Multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area," police in Thornton, north of Denver, said on Twitter.

Other details were not immediately available.

Last month, a gunman in Las Vegas killed 58 people in the country's worst mass shooting in recent history.

More to come

