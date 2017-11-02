Kangaroos captain and RLPA general president Cameron Smith says there will be no lingering issues between NRL and its players as the pay deal nears completion.

The Rugby League Players Association board reviewed the NRL's latest offer on Thursday, and a deal could be completed by as soon as Friday.

If that was the case, it would put to an end more than 16 months of discussions between the NRL and its players.

But when quizzed on the matter on Thursday, the RLPA's general president said the hard-fought battle would not leave any long-lasting problems between the players and NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg.

"Not at all. Todd came on board and was involved in discussions late in the piece," Smith said.

"As soon as he was on board we made some headway with our proposal and where it will be finalised.

"I think discussions that the players association team have had with the NRL are quite healthy and I think we've got a deal in place we should have finalised soon."

Under the deal, the players will likely receive 29.5 per cent of the NRL's income, while the salary cap will be set at the figure of $9.4 million for next sext season - as agreed by the 16 NRL clubs in August.