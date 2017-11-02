Outgoing Senate President Stephen Parry disclosed he may have been a dual citizen to a Cabinet minister back in August but was advised to keep it secret.

Mr Parry resigned from his position on Wednesday after the UK Home Office confirmed he was a British citizen.

SBS News has confirmed Mr Parry brought the issue up to a Cabinet minister back in August and was told to hold off on revealing his status.

A number of senior government officials have criticised Mr Parry for not disclosing his status sooner.

It's understood Mr Parry has been unhappy with reports that he failed to disclose his citizenship issues earlier.

Earlier, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he was "disappointed" Mr Parry did not speak out sooner.

"I learnt about it probably about the same time you did on Tuesday, yesterday," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

"He chose to delay his reporting of it, he should have reported it much earlier and it could have been referred to the High Court together with the other matters that were dealt with, the other citizenship by descent cases."

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann and Liberal frontbencher Angus Taylor echoed similar sentiments.

Mr Taylor on Thursday said it “would have been better” if Mr Parry had come out earlier.

“He didn’t and it’s resolved now and we have to get on with it,” he added.

On Sunday, before Mr Parry’s dual citizenship status was revealed, Attorney-General George Brandis said he had no knowledge of any others inside the government who could have dual citizenship concerns.

Five politicians including former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce were ruled ineligible by the High Court after the court ruled ignorance of their dual citizenship status was not an excuse.