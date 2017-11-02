Malcolm Turnbull says Australia is resolved more than ever to defeat terrorism after the deadly attack in New York City.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has expressed "great sadness" on behalf of Australia at the deadly attack in New York City.

Mr Turnbull described the incident, in which eight people were killed and almost a dozen injured when a man drove a truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, as shocking.

"Our prayers and love are with the victims and we are resolved more than ever to defeat terrorism and keep our people safe," he told reporters in Jerusalem on Wednesday, noting that it coincides with another terrorist attack in central Kabul, Afghanistan.