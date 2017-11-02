Nearly a dozen protesters calling for a ban on live exports from Australia have met Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull outside a hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About a dozen people holding banners calling for a ban to live exports of sheep and cattle out from Australia stood outside the beachfront venue in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

"Israel against live shipments," one of the signs read.

The protesters chanted in both English and Hebrew as the prime minister arrived in his motorcade for an event co-sponsored by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and Begin-Sadat Centre for Strategic Studies.