A refugee from Afghanistan, who fell asleep at the wheel and killed his best friend and fellow refugee in a car crash has been jailed for three years.

Hashmatullah Ghafari pleaded guilty over the crash at Dry Creek in Adelaide in 2016, causing the death of Ajmal Abdi.

District Court Judge Paul Muscat said Ghafari, 26, had ignored the warning signs that he was drowsy and too tired to be behind the wheel, and jailed him for three years, placing him at significant risk of being deported.