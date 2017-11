More South Australian men are being diagnosed with cancer, figures by SA Health show.

An increasing number of South Australian men are being diagnosed with cancer, new figures released by SA Health show.

The latest data shows that more than 5,000 men were diagnosed with cancer in 2014 with rates increasing 0.6 per cent each reporting year since 2010.

SA Health's professor Katina D'Onise says prostate cancer is the most common followed by colorectal, melanoma and lung cancer.