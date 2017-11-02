South Australia's controversial bank tax has been rejected by the state parliament's upper house. (AAP)

The South Australian government's controversial proposal for a bank tax has been rejected by a single vote in the upper house of parliament.

The Liberal opposition, independent John Darley and Australian Conservatives all voted on Wednesday night to remove the proposed levy from Labor's budget measure bill.

Premier Jay Weatherill tweeted his disappointment with the opposition.

"You had a choice small business or banks and you chose banks," he said.

Opposition Leader Steven Marshall said that after the house voted to remove the tax from the budget bill, Labor was now threatening to block the passage of its own bill.

"Labor threatening both stamp duty and payroll tax concessions. Shame Labor Shame," Mr Marshall tweeted.

Minister for Employment Kyam Maher warned that there would be repercussions for blocking the budget bill.

"There is no part of any budget that will be saved from vandalism by a future Labor opposition," he told ABC radio.

The proposed state-based tax applied to the big four banks and was expected to raise about $360 million over the next four years.

The amended budget measure bill will go back to the lower house when parliament resumes on Thursday.