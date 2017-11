Researchers at Adelaide University believe a new drug could block the desire to binge drink.

Australian researchers believe a new drug might be able to stop excessive drinking by tapping into the brain's immune system.

The study by the University of Adelaide found the brain's reaction to alcohol was shaped during adolescence and by giving the drug Naltrexone to young mice it blocked responses to the brain meaning the mice wanted less alcohol.

"The mice given this drug still sought out alcohol, but their level of drinking was greatly reduced," Professor Mark Hutchinson said.