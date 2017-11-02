Senators investigating the proposed expansion of cashless welfare cards have been given vastly different opinions of two initial trials.

Australia's peak welfare body is urging senators to reject an expansion of cashless welfare cards, insisting there are far more effective ways to curb problem drinking, drug and gambling abuse.

The Turnbull government plans to roll the cards out across the regional Queensland cities of Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, as well as the West Australian Goldfields, from early next year.

It also intends to extend two trials in WA's East Kimberley and Ceduna in South Australia after a review released in September showed some positive results.

However, Australian Council of Social Services chief Cassandra Goldie has urged a Senate committee to block legislation aimed at widening the scheme.

Ms Goldie said the cards made it harder for people already struggling on meagre incomes to budget and complete day-to-day transactions.

"It's a basic principle of our social security system that benefits are not charity and should be paid in cash unless exceptional circumstances apply," she told senators in Canberra on Thursday.

"Are circumstances so exceptional, and would restricting access to cash make such a positive difference to people's lives, that restricting this access to cash benefits would be justified?"

Instead, ACOSS wants access to alcohol and gambling outlets restricted and a volumetric tax imposed to hike the price of cheap wines.

"This would require us to confront powerful vested interests like hotels and the gaming industry, for example, but if that is required then so be it," Ms Goldie said.

The cards quarantine 80 per cent of welfare payments, which cannot be used to buy alcohol or gamble but can be used to pay for housing, food, clothing, household supplies and essentials.

The remaining 20 per cent of a welfare payment is placed in a person's regular bank account and can be withdrawn as cash.

Ceduna mayor Allan Suter heaped praise on the cards, saying while there were some vocal opponents, the overwhelming majority of his community were in favour.

"As far as our community is concerned, this is the most successful initiative that's ever been put in place," Mr Suter told senators.

"We've seen significant improvements in the lives of family members, particularly children."

Mr Suter said there was now a high level of trust between Ceduna's indigenous and non-indigenous communities.

"Probably for the first time," he said.

"I think the process of working together rather than trying to impose things is the secret behind that."

Mr Suter said there had been a significant drop in crime "in almost every category" apart from offences against the person, which he blamed on one outlying community frequented by people from out of town.

The hearing continues.