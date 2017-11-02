The form and history in New Zealand for the five drivers left standing in this year's Supercars championship race.

THE SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE HEADING INTO THIS WEEKEND'S EVENT IN AUCKLAND

1. Jamie Whincup (Holden) 2580

2. Fabian Coulthard (Ford) 2563

3. Scott McLaughlin (Ford) 2553

4. Chaz Mostert (Ford) 2454

5. Shane Van Gisbergen (Holden) 2391

* Whincup has the most race wins of any active Supercars driver at Pukekohe with five victories

* Shane Van Gisbergen, who grew up in the nearby suburb of Manukau, has won two races at the venue including one of last year's four sprint races

* Scott McLaughlin claimed a win at the track in 2013, his first race victory in Supercars

* Fabian Coulthard and Chaz Mostert have never won at the track in a Supercar but Coulthard had a pole position in 2013 and Mostert finished third in last year's second race