The citizenship mess in federal parliament is unlikely to be cleaned up as politicians will put survival and self-interest ahead of transparency.

It's a pity Australia's freedom of information laws are so weak.

It would be enlightening for all voters to read the email, text message and WhatsApp exchanges between Malcolm Turnbull, his advisers, ministers and backbenchers over recent weeks.

What discussions were had in regard to the tipping off of media about police raids on two Australian Workers Union offices?

What ministers and advisers were in the loop on now-resigned Senate President Stephen Parry's worries about his potential dual British citizenship, and why was the prime minister not alerted?

Has the prime minister, his staff or advisers been alerted to any other possible citizenship issues among MPs?

Did Barnaby Joyce express any early doubts about the strength of the solicitor-general's legal advice in regard to his dual New Zealand citizenship, which was subsequently found to be way out of the rugby park?

Was Nationals parliamentary leader Nigel Scullion seriously considered to be acting prime minister while Turnbull was in Israel, and why do his party members seem so grumpy about Liberal deputy leader Julie Bishop being given the four-day role?

Turnbull doesn't understand how red-hot the citizenship issue has become, especially with Parry becoming the first Liberal to quit over it.

Treasurer Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday everyone needs to take a "reality check" and move on, insisting voters are more interested in jobs than the genealogy of their parliamentary representatives.

However, they ignore two key points.

One, Labor has a massive lead over the coalition in published polls and it's becoming entrenched.

Voters have switched off the Liberal-Nationals coalition in droves and are not just turning to Labor, but the Greens, One Nation and independents.

The second point is the urgent need to restore confidence in government.

Parry's revelation that he was awaiting the High Court's finding on the eligibility of his Senate colleagues before seeking his own advice defies belief.

He was the presiding officer responsible for overseeing the court referrals, but he wants voters to believe he never held out the possibility his British-born father could put him in a similar boat.

Given Turnbull and Bill Shorten's repeated insistence the Liberal and Labor party's candidate processes are rock-solid, it raises the question whether other MPs are concealing doubts about their status.

The Australian Greens and other crossbenchers have proposed a circuit-breaker - an independent audit - which has the support of many backbenchers.

It's been variously proposed that a former judge, the Australian Electoral Commission or the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority run the audit.

There is no doubt the issue is feeding into the internal moderate versus conservative stoush in the Liberals.

"This is not going to go away," former Liberal minister and staunch Tony Abbott backer Kevin Andrews said on Thursday.

"What (voters) want to see is some clear, strong leadership."

However, Turnbull knows his one-seat majority government could be in peril if a marginal-seat-holding coalition MP is sent to a by-election.

Labor is adamant all of its MPs have been properly vetted, but doesn't support an audit.

This is likely motivated more by wanting to keep the "government in chaos" theme running until the next election than anything else.

Not to mention the credibility crisis if the opposition is dragged into the mire.

However, there is an argument that all candidates of every political hue have a personal and legal responsibility to ensure they are eligible to run for parliament.

It's as simple as that.

As Turnbull told reporters this week: ""What is an audit? Does that mean somebody is going to undertake extensive genealogical research on every member of parliament and senator? Undertake extensive research into foreign laws?"

"I expect every member and senator to take their obligation very seriously. If they feel they're not in compliance with the constitution to say so," he said.

However, Turnbull ignores the fact that the strongest instinct among MPs is not transparency and accountability but survival.