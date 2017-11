The WA government will impose a 10 per cent levy on taxi and Uber fares, but argues that the full cost should not be passed on to passengers.

Taxi and Uber prices are expected to rise with the WA government announcing a 10 per cent levy on all fares.

The money will be used to fund a voluntary taxi plate buy-back scheme for taxi drivers that want to offload plates that have plunged in value with the arrival of Uber and cheaper fares.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said she did not believe there was justification for individual fares to increase by 10 per cent.