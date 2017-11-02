Marc Leishman says Tiger Woods wouldn't be making his latest golf comeback at the Hero World Challenge if he didn't believe he could win.

Marc Leishman believes Tiger Woods can upstage the likes of Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and world No.1 Dustin Johnson and win his comeback event in the Bahamas.

The 14-times major champion will play his first event in nine months when he tees up as host at the Hero World Challenge starting on November 30.

Woods lasted only 18 holes in Dubai in February before withdrawing - again - with recurring back pain and has played just six competitive rounds in the past two years.

The 41-year-old has undergone four rounds of back surgery in a desperate bid to revive his career and says he's "excited" to be teeing up in the 18-man field at the Hero World Challenge.

Leishman spoke to Woods at last month's Presidents Cup and suspects the former world No.1 is plotting a spectacular return.

"I don't think he would come back if he didn't think he could win," Australia's world No.13 said in a teleconference on Thursday.

"He's such a good player with such an awesome resume and the swings that he's put on social media have looked really good.

"So it wouldn't surprise me if he came out and played really well. You know, he's Tiger Woods and, to be honest, I hope that he does come out and play really well."

Leishman is skipping the event to instead return home to contest the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast the same week.

Regardless how Woods fares in an event he's previously won five times, Leishman believes the superstar's appearance is great for golf.

"He's done so much for the game and he's been so unbelievably successful and a role model for so many people," he said.

"So it's awesome to see him coming back."

Woods also played the Hero World Challenge last year after a long-term injury layoff, topping birdie count with tournament winner Hideki Matsuyama but finishing 15th out of the 17 players who completed four rounds.

He missed the cut in his next start, at the Farmers Insurance Open, before pulling up lame in Dubai.